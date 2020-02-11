Hustles Yuta Watanabe is called to the Midseason All-NBA G League

Yuta Watanabe was appointed to the NBA G League Western Conference Team for the 2019-20 mid season in recognition of his overall performance in the first half of the season, the league announced on Monday.

Watanabe, who has a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, has played in 20 games this season for the Grizzlies’ G League daughter, the Memphis Hustle. He has an average of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Twelve players were appointed to the G League Western Conference Team. Another dozen were selected for the Eastern Conference squad.

Watanabe posted a career high of 40 points on January 22, including eight 3-point points, against the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

The 206-cm striker, a former George Washington University star, came off the Grizzlies bench in his 106-99 win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but remained goalless after a rebound in just over 10 minutes of play.

Rui Hachimura, the wizards tip for the first round of the 2019 draft, scored 12 points and got 11 rebounds in this game – his first double-double since he returned from a groin injury.