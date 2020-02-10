Huw Lloyd-Jones returns to Also Eden

Eden has also renewed their line-up, with founding members Huw Lloyd-Jones back as a singer and Ian Hodson on keyboards. They replace singer Rich Harding, who actually replaced Lloyd-Jones in 2010, and Andy Rigler.

Bass player Graham Lane, who also appeared in 2012 with the band and drummer Dave Roelofs, who appeared with guitarist Simon Rogers, Lloyd-Jones and Hodson when Eden also played Night Of The Prog in 2009.

“Eden has always characterized something of a revolving door when it comes to members,” says Rogers Prog. “In addition to Rich, we offer Andy and all other contributors to the story of the band so far sincere thanks.

“We are pleased to announce that this new (old) line-up will appear at The Winter’s End Festival in Chepstow, April 23-26, 2020. This was originally planned as a one-off performance, but – with the enthusiasm that was generated among the fans and offers of the band come from different sources since the announcement – it seems that Winter’s End will only be the beginning of the next chapter.

“Already planned for 2020 is the partial re-recording, remixing and re-release of Eden’s debut album, About Time. The drums are completely re-recorded by Dave and these new recordings are mixed with new and original guitar, bass, keyboard and vocal parts.

“Recording over time was a great experience, but at the time it really pushed the boundaries of home recording. Since then, the technology has been incredibly fast and the ability to improve sound, make some mistakes and generally improve the overall quality of the record is just too good to resist. “

“The remastered About Time will be released as a limited edition vinyl with new, expanded artwork and also on CD with a bonus track. Also Eden’s second album, It’s Kind of You to Ask, will be the next to be overhauled and a remastered vinyl edition is currently planned for 2021. “

“It’s great to revisit these old favorites,” says keyboardist Ian Hodson, “but the new material is what really excites me. Oh, I’m sorry: if I didn’t mention that?”

Harding will now concentrate on his own solo material and on All Night Chemists and Neo Deals.