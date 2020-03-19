Hwang Jung Eum And Yook Sungjae’s Forthcoming JTBC Drama Reveals Premiere Day In Teaser Poster

Hwang Jung Eum and BTOB member Yook Sungjae’s new JTBC drama “Ssang Hole Pocha” (romanized title) will be premiering in May!

The drama is based mostly on a common webtoon of the very same name, which is rated 10 out of 10 stars on Daum and won the Excellence Award at the 2017 Korea Comic Awards. The story centers all-around a mysterious pojangmacha (out of doors consuming institution) operate by a prickly girl and harmless component-timer as they go close to viewing shoppers in their desires to support solve their problems.

In the new poster, an orange pojangmacha with a environmentally friendly striped roof sits in the center of a twinkling town. The indicator in front announces the opening working day as Might 20. The flap of the tent is slightly open up, as if inviting friends inside of to examine out the mysterious interior.

This particular pojangmacha will be like an oasis for persons who are fatigued with their lives. Not only that, but the identify Ssang Hole Pocha is meaningful alone. The identify suggests that “both you and I are superiors.” In a globe exactly where men and women are pressed down by ability dynamics, Ssang Hole Pocha will help find solutions to their troubles.

The production crew commented, “The initially episode of ‘Ssang Hole Pocha’ has been confirmed for Wednesday, May possibly 20. We completed all of the filming with the target of pre-generation, and we will aim on working out the aspects to complete the story. Several counseling episodes will be portrayed by actors Hwang Jung Eum, Yook Sungjae, Choi Won Youthful, Lee Joon Hyuk, Jung Da Eun, and additional, so we ask for much fascination and really like until finally the premiere.”

“Ssang Hole Pocha” will air its very first episode on Could 20 by means of JTBC.

