Hwang Jung Min and Ha Jung Woo in talks to bring back the drama after several years

Ha Jung Woo and Hwang Jung Min both positively review the offers for an upcoming drama!

On January 16, OSEN reported that Hwang Jung Min and Ha Jung Woo were in talks to appear in the next drama “Suriname” (literal title). “Suriname” is about a Korean who becomes drug lord in Suriname, a country in South America.

Following the reports, the agencies of the two actors issued statements. Ha Jung Woo’s agency, Walk House Company, said, “It is considering a bid to appear in” Suriname “positively.

Hwang Jung Min’s SEM Company agency also shared: “He is positively examining an offer to appear in” Suriname “. Nothing has yet been confirmed.”

“Suriname” is expected to be the first drama directed by best film director Yoon Jong Bin, who previously worked with Hwang Jung Min on the 2018 film “The Spy Went North”. If confirmed, it would be Hwang Jung Min’s first drama in eight years, as well as Ha Jung Woo’s first drama in 13 years.

This drama also attracts a lot of attention for its incredible production cost, which is expected to reach around 40 billion won (around 34.5 million dollars). Its cost per episode is expected to be the highest of any Korean drama, surpassing shows like “Mr. Sunshine “and” Arthdal ​​Chronicles “.

“Suriname” plans to broadcast in 2021.

