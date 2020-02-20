[hwang-jung-min-to-make-first-drama-comeback-in-8-years]

Actor Hwang Jung Min will be starring in his to start with drama in eight years!

On February 20, KeyEast Leisure mentioned, “Hwang Jung Min will be playing the direct job of Han Joon Hyuk in the impending JTBC drama ‘Hush’ (working title), which KeyEast is producing.”

“Hush” is an business office drama about newspaper reporters and their each day struggles, troubles, and moral dilemmas. It is based on the novel “Silence Warning” (literal title).

Hwang Jung Min’s character, Han Joon Hyuk, is explained as a veteran reporter who selected his task since he needed to build a additional just earth. He has cycled by way of various newspaper departments but however thinks about the hole involving justice and reality.

Park Sung Hye, the CEO of KeyEast, stated, “This is a undertaking that we’ve been operating affectionately on for a very long time, so we are honored that Hwang Jung Min, so popular in the movie globe, has preferred it. We will do our very best to make a creation deserving of these a fantastic actor.”

Hwang Jung Min, who debuted in 1994, features an impressive filmography, which include “Ode to My Father,” “Veteran,” “The Himalayas,” “A Violent Prosecutor,” and “The Wailing.” He has starred in around 30 motion pictures, but has only appeared in two dramas: 2019’s “The Accidental Couple” and 2012’s “Korean Peninsula.”

“Hush” is expected to premiere someday in the second 50 % of 2020. They are continue to in the procedure of casting guide and supporting actors.

Formerly, Hwang Jung Min was explained to be in talks for yet another drama from the director of the film “The Spy Gone North.” The actor is presently making ready to film the movie “Negotiation” (literal title), from director Im Shortly Rye.

Resource (one)