[Hwy. ninety nine will be shut tonight and Wednesday for Hwy. 58 bridge widening]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Freeway 99 will be shut tonight all over the Freeway 58 junction to permit for do the job on the westbound 58 bridge widening.

The closure is expected to be in put involving 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Northbound targeted traffic will be detoured eastbound on to Freeway 58 then will exit at H Road and return westbound to re-enter northbound Freeway 99.

On Wednesday, southbound 99 will be closed in this place among 10 p.m. and five a.m. for operate on the bridge widening. Southbound traffic will be detoured off the freeway at Stockdale Highway and observe Genuine Highway to Ming Avenue re-enter the freeway.

Wible Road will be shut tonight concerning Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace from nine p.m. to five a.m. to allow the contractor to established concrete girders for the bridge widening. The closure will have an affect on through visitors in both equally instructions.

Wible Road visitors will be detoured to H Road through the closure. The Wible Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 and the westbound Freeway 58-to-southbound 99 loop ramp will also be shut even though this get the job done is underway.

The on-ramp from Ming Avenue to northbound Freeway 99 will be closed amongst 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. tonight through Thursday. Northbound motorists will be detoured to H Street, north to Highway 58, then west to the northbound 99 connector ramp.

Daytime reverse website traffic handle remains in area on Wible Road via the end of the thirty day period for storm drain improvements. Flagging personnel may possibly will need to stop targeted traffic for up to five minutes among the hrs of 7 a.m. and three: 30 p.m.

Motorists are recommended to use alternate routes or enable sufficient time to arrive at their location if they will have to use Wible Street all through this time interval.