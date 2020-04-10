Hydroxychloroquine Trial Gets Attention of French President as 460,000 Signs of Petition Supporting Treatment

The anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine received attention from French President Emmanuel Macron when nearly 460,000 people signed the petition asking French officials to allow wider use as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

On Thursday night, Macron went to the southeastern coastal city of Marseille to meet Didier Raoult, a microbiology researcher who conducted two studies of drugs in symptomatic coronavirus patients.

Although Raoult’s study shows positive results, both have been criticized for their methodology and limitations, according to the American magazine Science.

Raoult’s first study only involved 42 patients, and Raoult personally decided which ones received the drug and who received the placebo, a step that critics say could bias the results that support treatment. The International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents which published the study later withdrew its support by stating that it did not meet the “expected standards” of the journal.

Raoult’s second study was published as a print without peer review by fellow medical researchers. It also did not have a control group of patients who did not receive the drug, leaving the reader no way to distinguish reported research findings.

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Raoult’s study as an indicator that more doctors should consider giving chloroquine and chloroquine hydroxy to coronavirus patients. Raoult himself gave hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin antibiotics to his coronavirus patients even though it had not been approved by French authorities.

Rejecting “the dictatorship of the methodology experts,” Raoult supports his study and said he would document the success of his treatment soon in another medical journal.

French President Emmanuel Macron, taking part in the March 19, 2020 video conference of the “economic task force” in the green President’s meeting room at the Elysee Palace in Paris with French economic leaders and government members concerned about the epidemic and containment of the coronavirus virus.

Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP / Getty

Hydroxychloroquine is just one of four treatments currently being tested in EU clinical trials, although some trial participants refuse to accept any treatment other than hydroxychloroquine, which hinders the research process.

Meanwhile, Macron’s spokesman said that he did not jump to conclusions, but only met with Raoult as part of a large consultation group when he considered making a speech next Monday about France’s next steps in dealing with the epidemic.

National interest in chloroquine and chloroquine hydroxy has been driven by an online petition asking French officials to allow the use of these drugs for mild coronavirus cases.

The petition, which has since collected more than 460,000 signatures, was started by Philippe Douste-Blazy, a former Health Minister who had been a French candidate to lead the World Health Organization (WHO), and Christian Perronne, head of infectious diseases at Raymond Hospital of Poincaré University .

A medical official told French television media that he and his doctor had been physically threatened with drugs and prescribed medication for them. The increasing demand for drugs also threatens the availability of drugs for patients with malaria and those suffering from lupus and arthritis, two diseases commonly used drugs to treat “off-label.”

In the United States, U.S. Food and Drug Administration said they had worked with government agencies and other academic centers to investigate whether hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could effectively treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

If successful, the drug can be used to potentially reduce the duration of symptoms and release of the virus, both of which will help prevent the spread of the disease.