Hyerim talks about Feeling “Don’t Tend to” + Why He’s Dating

Former member of Wonder Girls Hyerim talked about Shin Min Chul’s girlfriend and how he decided to appear “Don’t be jealous”!

On April 6, Hyerim and Shin Min Chul appear for the first time on MBC’s “Don’t be jealous.” During the date of the café, two news articles circulated their relationship. He also talked about how we met, how we felt in general, and more.

On April 7, the producer director (PD) of “Don’t be jealous” about partner with Xportsnews. She commented, “For the past seven years, she has never been able to hide her relationship as a normal person. She has dated well and can look natural in the program because they are not dating in secret. During filming, I can feel that confidence. is a form of friendship between a couple who has been dating for a long time. They know the differences and the differences and give them a natural and comfortable vibe. “

He continues, “Shin Min Chul is the first world for taekwondo performances and is busy preparing for his performance. Hyerim is also busy studying as a foreign university student. Although he is busy, he will describe how the typical couple of twure and thirties regularly make time. typical dating, rather than a famous couple. “

After the episode, Hyerim also talked to Xportsnews. Her show, “There are a hot response from those who are around about the release me. In the middle of the support, I will be able to enjoy the movie more.”

Although Shin Min Chul is not a celebrity, Hyerim told us that he likes to be in the program. She explained, “Honestly, there is no great concern. Because this is new to us, we feel more amazed and excited.”

He also said about his girlfriend, telling, “I how reliable, consistent, and sincere. She is the person who spoke and wider due time forgetting. When we had a boyfriend for seven years, I’m going to show my girlfriend, who has become part of my life . “

Hyerim continued, “I want to date a general when I’m sure about my friend. You need time to build the peace, but now I’m ready for it emotionally, we prefer to resolve common. Because I want to show that the honest and new to many people , so I decided to go on the broadcast as well. “

The singer also indicated that she wanted to sincerely share her distinctive couple’s reality. She explained, “I’m going to share a down-to-earth lifestyle that prefers a small date, rather than a good one. Instead of a celebrity couple, we want to look like a friendly couple. Hopefully the public will see us through.”

