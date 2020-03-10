Hysteria against coronavirus is Trump’s allegation “again”: Democrats “don’t care who they hurt”

On Monday, during a Fox “Trish Regan Primetime” session, Trish Regan’s host assassinated Democrats and other leftist institutions to use the coronavirus to advance his political position and harm President Donald Trump.

Regan explained how such an effort is being used to gain an edge over Trump without regard to who could hurt the way.

“We have reached a starting point,” Regan said. “The heart of hatred of the President is reaching a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is another attempt to run over the President, and unfortunately. , they seem to care very little about the destruction they are leaving behind – losses on the stock market, all of which, unfortunately, are part of low policies for them – you know, this is the time to be united, no pointing fingers, not encouraging hatred And yet, what do we see? We see the opposite of the left tonight … hatred has just boiled Many liberal media use coronaviruses to try to demonize and destroy President. “

Regan reiterated his claim that hysteria was a hit again, saying that some Democrats would prefer an economic downturn to Donald Trump’s presidency.

“This is impeachment again,” he added. “And as with Mueller’s research, as in Ukraine, they don’t care who hurts, whether it’s creating mass hysteria to stimulate a market depletion, unlike what we’ve seen recently, or being created. Mass hysteria to stop the death of our economy in their imprints. Don’t call them. They told us how much they want a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump. “

