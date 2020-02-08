Hyun Bin and Oh Man Seok meet in “Crash Landing on You”

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” shared a glimpse of an intense meeting between Hyun Bin, Oh Man Seok and Kim Young Min.

spoilers

In the last episode of the drama, Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) was heartbroken after mistakenly thinking that Ri Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin) had returned to North Korea. After seeing Yoon Se Ri’s emotional distress, Ri Jung Hyuk kissed and comforted her, even as he faced her imminent departure from South Korea.

In the recently released photos of the upcoming episode, Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and Jo Chul Kang (Oh Man Seok) come face to face. Ri Jung Hyuk points his gun at Jo Chul Kang with big eyes while Jo Chul Kang looks at him calmly with a glint of cold in the eyes.

In addition, Jung Man Bok (Kim Young Min) arouses curiosity by standing on the premises with an air of despair on his face. He is bleeding from his mouth and his face is covered with tears. An unexpected crisis will occur with the tense battle between Ri Jung Hyuk and Jo Chul Kang and the appearance of Jung Man Bok.

The next episode of “Crash Landing on You” will air on February 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

