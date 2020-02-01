Hyun Bin and son Ye Jin face danger with Oh Man Seok on their tail in “Crash Landing on You”

Oh Man Seok puts the tension on the next episode of “Crash Landing on You”!

spoilers

In the last episode, Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) reported on Jo Chul Kang’s (Oh Man Seok) wrongdoing. As a result, Jo Chul Kang was sentenced to life in prison. During his transfer to prison, a mysterious explosion occurred and Jo Chul Kang disappeared, to reappear in Seoul to pursue Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin). Realizing this, Ri Jung Hyuk went to South Korea to protect Yoon Se Ri.

On February 1, tvN’s drama released new still images, heightening anticipation for episode 11. Ri Jung Hyuk looks seriously worried as Yoon Se Ri hides behind the wall with a scary expression on his face. Jo Chul Kang speaks on the phone while pointing a gun at someone. Who is targeting Jo Chul Kang, and Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri can they overcome their new obstacle?

Everything will be revealed in episode 11 of “Crash Landing on You”, which will air on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

