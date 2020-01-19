Hyun Bin and son Ye Jin spend time apart in “Crash Landing on You”

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” is entering a new phase!

“Crash Landing on You” tells the story of a rich South Korean woman named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who is forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea during a trip to paragliding. There she meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), an elite North Korean officer in the military.

Previously, in the drama, Jo Chul Kang (Oh Man Seok) continually plotted against Ri Jung Hyuk using his weakness, Yoon Se Ri. But whenever Oh Man Seok tried to put Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri in danger, Ri Jung Hyuk used his quick thinking to get them out of the crisis. After finally succeeding in sending Yoon Se Ri back to South Korea, Ri Jung Hyuk is at the trial of Jo Chul Kang as a witness. In his prison uniform, Jo Chul Kang looks viciously at Ri Jung Hyuk.

Meanwhile, Yoon Se Ri returned safely to South Korea with her chic style and confident attitude. She disagrees with Go Sang Ah (Yoon Ji Min), who has been watching Yoon Se Ri’s brand “Se Ri’s Choice” for some time. Will Yoon Se Ri be able to protect his business?

These scenes will take place in the next episode of “Crash Landing on You”, which will air on January 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

