Hyun Bin breaks down in tears after the shocking turn of events in “Crash Landing on You”

Hyun Bin’s tears will break the hearts of viewers in the next episode of “Crash Landing on You”.

In the previous episode, Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and Jo Chul Kang (Oh Man Seok) fought in Seoul. Although Jo Chul Kang attempted to trap Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) using Jung Man Bok (Kim Young Min), Jo Chul Kang ended up falling into their trap instead. Members of Fifth Squadron engaged in a confrontation with Jo Chul Kang, and viewers were shocked by what happened next. When Jo Chul Kang handed his gun to Ri Jung Hyuk, Yoon Se Ri, who was waiting in the car, threw himself between them and took the ball from Jo Chul Kang. Ri Jung Hyuk held her in her arms and cried in despair.

The new footage shows Ri Jung Hyuk in his vulnerable state as he sheds tears and desperately hopes that Yoon Se Ri will open his eyes. Viewers also feel uncomfortable as it is unclear if Yoon Se Ri will survive the injury. Ri Jung Hyuk and Jo Chul Kang will reconcile after this shocking turn of events?

In another series of still images, Ri Jung Hyuk has Yoon Se Ri’s older brother, Yoon Se Hyung (Park Hyung Soo) under his control. Ri Jung Hyuk claims to be Yoon Se Ri’s bodyguard, and it appears that Yoon Se Hyung did something to irritate Ri Jung Hyuk.

The upcoming episode will air on February 9 at 9 p.m. KST.

