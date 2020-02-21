[hyun-bin-expresses-concerns-and-help-in-letter-to-supporters-for-the-duration-of-coronavirus-outbreak]

Hyun Bin shared his considerations, finest wishes, and aid soon after a new surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) circumstances this 7 days.

On February 21, Hyun Bin’s company Large Entertainment shared the adhering to letter from the actor, with versions in Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese.

Study his letter beneath:

You may be investing working day after day nervous and worrying above the Coronavirus disorder 2019 which is transpiring all about the world and in the course of Asia including China and Japan as perfectly as Korea. I’d like to request after your well being at the very least by creating to express my stress about no matter if the position you are at is safe and sound.

Just as we’ve generally overcome problems by cheering just about every other on regardless of hard instances, I hope the Coronavirus illness 2019 passes by as before long as doable.

I also value people doing the job tirelessly working day and evening to eradicate the virus and I will cheer them on until the end. Furthermore, I sincerely wish the swift recovery of individuals suffering from its an infection.

Again, I hope all people looking at this are capable to manage their security and health from the virus and I will pray this incident properly passes by.