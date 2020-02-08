Hyun Bin gets nervous about his surprising son Ye Jin with a gift on “Crash Landing on You”

TvN’s Crash Landing on You shared a glimpse of a sweet moment between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin!

In the last episode of the drama, Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) was heartbroken after mistakenly thinking that Ri Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin) had returned to North Korea. After seeing Yoon Se Ri’s emotional distress, Ri Jung Hyuk kissed and comforted her, even as he faced her imminent departure from South Korea.

In the recently released still images of the next episode of the drama, Ri Jung Hyuk hides something behind his back as he approaches Yoon Se Ri with an unusual nervous expression on his face – piquing the curiosity of viewers as to what the gift in his hands could be.

Meanwhile, Yoon Se Ri seems to have understood that Ri Jung Hyuk has prepared a surprise gift for her, and she looks forward to her hands as she beams toward him with an excited smile.

To find out what Ri Jung Hyuk’s mysterious gift is for Yoon Se Ri, listen to the next episode of “Crash Landing on You” on February 8 at 9 p.m. KST!

