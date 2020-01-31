Hyun Bin prepares to face dangers head-on in “Crash Landing on You”

TvN’s weekend drama “Crash Landing on You” has shared new photos of Hyun Bin as he prepares to face the dangers head on!

spoilers

Previous episodes followed Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) as he reported the illegal actions of Jo Chul Kang (Oh Man Seok) with the help of Jung Man Bok (Kim Young Min). As a result, Jo Chul Kang was sentenced to life in prison and it seemed that Ri Jung Hyuk’s conflict with him was finally over when a new danger arose. During his transfer to prison, a mysterious explosion occurred and Jo Chul Kang disappeared, to reappear in Seoul to pursue Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin).

Realizing this, Ri Jung Hyuk headed to South Korea to protect Yoon Se Ri, and the end of episode 10 followed their tearful reunion.

With growing anticipation of what Ri Jung Hyuk will do in Seoul, after going through many dangerous situations to protect the woman he loves, the new stills show him face to face with a person in the shadows. The still images show him on the phone with someone, an obvious tension in his body as he looks around but seems determined, which excites spectators and curious to see what he will do to protect Yoon Se Ri.

“Crash Landing on You” is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

