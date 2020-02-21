[hyun-bin-verified-to-star-in-new-movie-as-subsequent-venture-after-“crash-landing-on-you”]

Hyun Bin has officially confirmed his next acting job following “Crash Landing on You”!

On February 21, Hyun Bin’s company Broad Entertainment introduced that the actor would be starring in the approaching movie “Bargaining” (literal translation). Although it was beforehand noted last yr that Hyun Bin experienced been supplied the foremost job in the movie, his agency has now formally verified that he has approved the provide and is gearing up for filming.

Extensive Leisure remarked, “‘Bargaining’ will before long be filming on place overseas. By means of this impending movie, Hyun Bin will be showcasing a new variety of outstanding performing that will be entirely distinctive from his final job.”

“Bargaining,” which will also star veteran actor Hwang Jung Min, will explain to the tale of a kidnapping that requires spot in the Middle East and the tried rescue of the kidnapping victims. The motion picture will be helmed by Im Quickly Rye, the director of the movie “Little Forest.”

The news arrives significantly less than a 7 days immediately after the conclusion of Hyun Bin’s strike drama “Crash Landing on You,” which achieved the best viewership ratings in tvN historical past through its finale on February 16. In accordance to his agency, the actor is at the moment now challenging at operate preparing for his part in the impending movie, without having taking any time for a break between tasks.

Are you fired up to see Hyun Bin star in this new film?

In the meantime, look at “Little Forest” with English subtitles underneath!

Watch Now

