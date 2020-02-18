[hyun-bin’s-agency-denies-courting-rumors-with-son-ye-jin-sparked-by-“crash-landing-on-you”-making-of-movie]

Hyun Bin’s company has denied relationship rumors with Son Ye Jin once again.

Just lately, relationship rumors concerning Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin from tvN’s new hit drama “Crash Landing on You” resurfaced. On February 18, an online user posted a screenshot from a making-of online video for “Crash Landing on You,” pointing out a scene in which Song Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are seemingly holding palms beneath the table.

To clarify the rumors sparked by the publish, Hyun Bin’s company said, “Son Ye Jin is holding her possess hand.”

In the screenshot, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are filming the scene where by their characters go on a hen and beer day in Pyongyang. The scene aired on the December 29 broadcast of “Crash Landing on You.” In the screenshot, it is unclear whose hand is holding Son Ye Jin’s correct hand. Even so, Hyun Bin’s company clarified that Son Ye Jin is holding her possess hand.

Earlier, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin previously denied courting rumors twice in 2019. When rumors surfaced that the two had been traveling in the United States alongside one another, the two Son Ye Jin’s and Hyun Bin’s organizations denied rumors of them traveling together, and they denied the rumors at the time again when images of the two grocery buying together with other acquaintances surfaced.

“Crash Landing on You” lately arrived to a profitable summary with the series finale overtaking tvN’s “Goblin” to reach the optimum rankings in tvN background with common nationwide viewership scores of 21.683 %.

Check out the earning-of video clip beneath!

