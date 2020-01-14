Hyun Bin’s agency to take legal action against malicious rumors

Hyun Bin’s agency has announced that it is taking legal action to address the spread of malicious and false rumors about the actor.

On January 14, VAST Entertainment released a statement through its official social media account. He says, “Hello, this is VAST Entertainment. The agency is currently collecting evidence of false facts and malicious rumors in order to protect the rights and interests of our artists. We ask fans to send us information directly if they come across malicious rumors about our artist. Thank you.”

Other VAST Entertainment actors include Lee Jae Wook and Kim Yoon Ji.

Hyun Bin, who is currently playing in the TVN drama “Crash Landing on You,” has been swept twice in rumors of dating and marriage to co-star Son Ye Jin. They are known to be close friends and addressed the rumors directly at their press conference for the drama.

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

