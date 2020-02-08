Hyun Bin’s best career roles to date, from “Crash Landing On You” to “My Lovely Sam Soon”

The popularity of Hyun Bin is increasing day by day!

The actor stole the hearts of viewers around the world with his current character Ri Jung Hyuk on tvN’s “Crash Landing on You”. Hyun Bin has many successful projects to his credit thanks to his talents as an experienced actor and his attractive look.

Read on for some of Hyun Bin’s standout projects in his impressive filmography!

“Accident landing you”

It would be unfair to leave out “Crash Landing on You” in Hyun Bin’s list of most remarkable dramas. The tvN series began airing in 2019 and tells the story of an heiress who accidentally landed in North Korea after a paragliding accident and a North Korean officer who falls in love with her.

After playing together in the movie “The Negotiation”, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin got together to fill the screen with their chemistry.

“Memories of the Alhambra”

“Memories of the Alhambra”, a drama where the acting talents of Hyun Bin shone. The 2018 tvN series focuses on the magical events that take place when an investment company CEO stays in a dilapidated youth hostel in Granada run by Jung Hee Joo (played by Park Shin Hye) while traveling. business in Spain.

Hyun Bin has helped viewers fully immerse themselves in the unique plot and intrigue with her incredible acting skills and beauty.

“Confidential assignment”

The actor starred in director Kim Sung Hoon’s 2017 film, “Confidential Assignment,” which tells the story of North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung working with South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (played by Yoo Hae Jin ) to find the criminal Cha Ki Sung (played by Kim Joo Hyuk).

The humorous but moving story has recorded about 7.8 million moviegoers.

“Hyde, Jekyll, me”

In 2015, Hyun Bin introduced true duality by describing a man with multiple personality disorders. Based on a webtoon of the same name, this romantic comedy centered on the love triangle of a woman (interpreted by Han Ji Min) who falls in love with men of two opposite personalities.

Check out the first episode below:

Watch now

“Secret garden”

One of the most important dramas in Hyun Bin’s filmography is SBS’s “Secret Garden”. This 2010 series tells the love story between an aspiring stuntwoman (played by Ha Ji Won) and a millionaire who changes her body.

The drama enjoyed significant popularity during its tour where popular lines, clothing and the famous “foam kiss” scene went viral.

Watch the first episode of “Secret Garden” now!

Watch now

“Friend, our legend”

Hyun Bin underwent a complete transformation for this 2009 MBC drama. The actor portrayed Han Dong Soo, who lived in a shabby and stuffy environment, with charisma, and successfully told the captivating tale of friendship and betrayal between a group of friends in the 1980s and 1990s.

Discover a new side of Hyun Bin in “Friend, Our Legend” below:

Watch now

“My beautiful Kim Sam soon”

This 2005 MBC drama transformed Hyun Bin from a beginner actor to a star. “My Lovely Kim Sam Soon” focused on the life of a single person in their thirties (performed by Kim Sun Ah). Hyun Bin made the audience laugh and cry with his portrayal of Hyun Jin Hun, who was working on his past trauma.

Start watching “My Lovely Kim Sam Soon” with the English subtitles below:

Watch now

What is your favorite Hyun Bin drama or film? Share your opinion in the comments below!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?