HyunA And DAWN Praise Just about every Other’s Strengths + Share How They Encourage 1 A further

In a latest job interview and pictorial for Dazed Korea journal, HyunA and DAWN talked about their like for 1 yet another and how they inspire each and every other as artists.

In accordance to those current on established, the few retained each individual other’s spirits high throughout the image shoot, visibly encouraging just one another with beneficial feed-back and power.

HyunA and DAWN also sang each individual other’s praises for the duration of their interview, with HyunA revealing that she admired her boyfriend’s breadth of understanding and love of finding out.

“Because he studies so a lot of items on his possess, which includes tunes idea, he possesses a good deal additional awareness than I do,” she enthused. “I have a boyfriend whom I can request about factors I really don’t know—and who can give me a satisfactory remedy. So looking at DAWN always offers me new inner thoughts, and he motivates me.”

DAWN responded with praise of his have, commenting, “HyunA has additional inventive feeling than I do. I assume that the matters HyunA likes are the things that people today like. When it arrives to trends or the latest circulation of factors, I depend on her a wonderful deal.”

Both equally HyunA and DAWN are passionate about style, to the extent that the two frequently pick out to go searching jointly for their dates. Detailing his longtime appreciate of classic apparel, DAWN shared, “I fell in like with purchasing made use of outfits when I was a superior university college student and 1st commenced having an fascination in style.”

“Back then, I was seriously fascinated in outfits, but I did not have any money, so I obviously commenced on the lookout for employed merchandise,” he continued. “Now they’ve become a large amount much more costly, but even back again then, I went to flea markets or areas run by the aged initially, alternatively than thrift shops operate by more youthful people today.”

HyunA and DAWN’s complete job interview will be out there in the April issue of Dazed Korea.

