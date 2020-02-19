[hyundai-motor-chairman-to-give-up-board-seat-as-succession-looms]



FILE Image: Hyundai Motor Team Chairman Chung Mong-koo comes to attend a listening to at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December six, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Image

February 19, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor Team <005380.KS> Chairman Mong-Koo Chung plans to give up his board seat, in the most up-to-date indicator that the octogenarian patriarch of South Korea’s 2nd-largest conglomerate is getting ready to hand the reins around to his son.

The firm stated on Wednesday it would propose Main Fiscal Officer Kim Sang Hyun as a replacement for Chung on the board. Shareholders will vote on the proposal for the duration of a conference on March 19.

Chung, the son of Hyundai’s founder, has been stepping back again from frontline functions in modern years.

In the meantime, his son and heir-evident, Euisun Chung, has turn out to be progressively noticeable considering that staying promoted to govt vice chairman in 2018.

Mong-Koo Chung is the only a single of five govt administrators whose expression expires this year, Hyundai’s website showed.

He will stay as chairman and as an government who does not maintain a board seat, a spokesperson mentioned.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Modifying by Mark Potter)