[hyundai-shuts-down-manufacturing-unit-just-after-employee-assessments-beneficial-for-covid-19]

SEOUL, Feb 28 ― A Hyundai Motor employee has analyzed beneficial for the new coronavirus, main to a suspension of output at one its factories in South Korea’s southeastern metropolis of Ulsan, the organization reported right now.

Shares of the automaker dropped far more than five for every cent immediately after the news, whilst the wider industry was down 2.6 for every cent. The closing discounts a clean setback to Hyundai Motor, which has step by step resumed manufacturing at area plants strike by a Chinese areas shortage in the wake of the virus outbreak.

South Korea has the most contaminated persons outside the house China, impacting providers like Samsung and Hyundai. South Korea otoday documented 256 new situations, bringing the total quantity of infected to 2,022.

A union spokesman verified that a employee experienced analyzed constructive, but he did not have more specifics.

“The enterprise has also put colleagues who came in close contact with the contaminated personnel in self-quarantine and taken measures to have them examined for feasible an infection,” Hyundai Motor explained in a news launch. The business extra that it was disinfecting the factory.

Ulsan is significantly less than an hour from Daegu, the epicentre of outbreak in Korea.

Hyundai operates five automobile factories in Ulsan, which has an yearly manufacturing ability of one.4 million vehicles, or approximately 30 for every cent of Hyundai’s worldwide manufacturing. Hyundai employs 34,000 staff there in the world’s most important car or truck elaborate.

The manufacturing facility that was shut down makes activity utility motor vehicles this kind of as Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe and Genesis GV80.

A manufacturing unit run by Hyundai supplier Seojin Industrial had been closed just after the death of a virus-infected employee there. It reopened Wednesday.

In the meantime, South Korea’s major carrier, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, claimed today it would reduce the quantity of flights to the United States in March.

It programs to test temperatures of passengers travelling to the United States right before boarding and said it would not allow for anyone with a temperature better than 37.5 Celsius to fly.

It claimed it would develop these processes to other routes.

One of its flight attendants who served the Incheon to LA route has examined constructive for virus. ― Reuters