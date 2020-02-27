[Hyundai to choose hydrogen fuel-mobile manufacturing facility location this calendar year – exec]



FILE Image: The emblem of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the next media working day for the Shanghai car display in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Tune/File Photograph

TOKYO (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS> and its affiliate marketers are ready to come to a decision the locale of a new hydrogen gasoline-cell process factory this 12 months, which could be in South Korea or abroad, an govt explained on Wednesday.

The factory will be capable of developing far more than 100,000 fuel mobile methods, which consist of the gasoline-mobile stack and ability command device, each year from about 2024, Jeon Shortly-il, a Hyundai Motor Group executive in its gasoline mobile division, said at a conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

He declined to identify which countries had been shortlisted.

A new manufacturing facility in Chungju, South Korea, able of creating 40,000 methods a year, will be prepared by the stop of June, some two and a 50 % many years ahead of schedule, Jeon stated.

Hyundai’s recent gas-mobile program output capacity is about 12,000 every year, Jeon reported.

A spokesman for Hyundai Mobis <012330.KS>, the unit of Hyundai Motor Team that tends to make gasoline-mobile methods, declined to remark about any designs for new hydrogen gasoline-mobile techniques creation, but verified that the team is thinking of a new eco-friendly vehicle elements manufacturing facility, with aspects not nevertheless resolved.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland More reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul Editing by Jason Neely and Tom Hogue)