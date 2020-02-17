[hyundai-to-unveil-sporty-and-sensuous-‘prophecy’-ev-principle-at-geneva-motor-show]

Hyundai Motor announces options to expose a new EV notion named Prophecy at the Geneva Motor Demonstrate. — Picture courtesy of Hyundai by means of AFP-Relaxnews

SEOUL, Feb 17 — Late final 7 days, Hyundai introduced that a model new electric automobile idea referred to as “Prophecy” will be debuting at this year’s Geneva Motor Clearly show in just a few months.

With the Geneva Worldwide Motor Display just a several weeks absent, Hyundai has teased the Prophecy, a EV concept product expressing their “Sensuous Sportiness” style and design language.

The company describes the model as embodying a “beautiful silhouette accentuated by sleek curves flowing more than wide rear flanks that give outstanding aerodynamics,” a variety which Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre SangYup Lee describes not as fashionable, but as timeless. It will be the design whose layout will encourage Hyundai’s upcoming EVs.

[#HMG] #Hyundai unveiled new concept EV #Prophecy at @GimsSwiss #ConceptCar #EV #GimsSwiss ▶ https://t.co/WDl4tq7FEQ pic.twitter.com/6uzXSsaAXh — Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) February 14, 2020

The Prophecy will be formally unveiled on March 3, just after which it will be on display screen for general public viewing from March 5 to 15. Along with this expose, Hyundai will also be outlining their “Real Development is in the Air” electrification system. — AFP-Relaxnews