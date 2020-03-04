[hyundai’s-slick-and-glossy-prophecy-thought-ev-foregoes-a-steering-wheel-(video)]

Hyundai has launched the ‘Prophecy’ Principle EV, a model representative of the brand’s electrification potential. — Image courtesy of Hyundai

GENEVA, March 4 — Hyundai has given the Prophecy EV a electronic premiere immediately after its Geneva Motor Display debut was cancelled owing to coronavirus considerations.

Supposedly, Hyundai has steering wheel-less automobiles in intellect for their long term, a idea that was uncovered Monday when the enterprise in depth the Prophecy EV concept the design signifies the brand’s “future vision” by embodying its “Sensuous Sportiness” and “Optimistic Futurism” design philosophies.

Though the design has a strikingly easy, inky black exterior accentuated by just a couple of delicate contours, the inside of is household to the most eye-catching aspect of the product: A joystick steering procedure. The designers opted for this type of handle to present owners “more expansive sights and ergonomic seating.”

Capitalising on the actuality that the premiere of this product was converted into a electronic celebration owing to the unfold of the coronavirus, Hyundai specifically announced that the air within the model “continuously refreshed thanks to built-in clear air know-how.”

The reveal of this product was accompanied by a presentation outlining Hyundai’s electrification approach. Forty-4 electrified cars are anticipated to make up element of the company’s solution lineup by 2025. On the other hand, by the conclude of this calendar year, a lot more than 75% of Hyundai’s European lineup will be electrified.

Though the coronavirus risk leaves Hyundai’s community viewers devoid of an opportunity to see the Prophecy strategy in person, it is positive to be showcased at an additional event later on this yr when the hazard has subsided. — AFP-Relaxnews