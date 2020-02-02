Hyundai’s Super Bowl ad features stars and aggressive Boston motifs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 [/ embed]

Hyundai has released its Super Bowl commercial and it’s incredibly cool.

The automaker’s commercial for the big game advertises remote parking assistance using the strong Boston accents of Boston locals Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch. Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz also makes a cameo.

The spot entitled “Smaht Pahk” begins with “Captain America” ​​star Evans in front of a cafe in Boston. Comedian Rachel Dratch approaches and discusses a driver trying to park in a very tight space. The driver is exposed as “The Office” star John Krasinski.

“Look at these two Troublemakas,” says Krasinski.

“Wicked cah, is that new?” Says Dratch.

“Oh, you don’t fit your cah in there,” Evans adds.

“Look who has Smaht Pahk,” explains Krasinski as he gets out of the vehicle. The three watch the car enter the parking lot.

At the end of the spot, Ortiz emerges from the window on the second floor of a building and shouts: “Hey, he can’t paw there!”

“He’s got Smaht Pahk!” Replies Dratch.

The remote parking assistance advertised in the ad is available in the new 2020 Hyundai Sonata series.

“Using the Boston accent as a creative hook was something that quickly became a favorite during the creative development process,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai Motor America, in a statement. “Remote Smart Parking Assist was hard to say and remember, but an abbreviated” Smaht Pahk “started when one of our creatives said it with a Boston accent. We thought it was a fun, charming, and unforgettable way to meet people with one of the America’s best known and most popular regional accents to tell about this incredible new technology. ”

With the aggressively Boston-style advertising, some fans wondered if the company was betting that the New England Patriots would occupy one of this year’s Super Bowl spots. Barney Goldberg, Executive Director at Innocean USA, the advertising agency responsible for the campaign, told CNBC that this was not the case.

“It was all about the accent and really nothing to do with the patriots,” he said. “It didn’t help us in one way or another when they were in or out.”