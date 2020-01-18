Hyunjin and Felix of Stray Kids comment on the group’s impressive number of awards

Hyunjin and Felix from Stray Kids recently appeared in a new beauty pictogram with @ star1 magazine.

In the accompanying interview, the two Stray Kids members were asked how they felt after winning 11 rookie awards. Hyunjin said, “It’s like a dream. Thank you all for kindly watching us. Felix said, “We still have a lot to learn, and we still miss it in many ways. We will work even harder. “

On the recognition they got abroad from Billboard and Tumblr, they said, “All thanks to our seniors and juniors in the industry who led the way” and expressed their thanks to the fans.

Stray Kids completed their “Key” album series with “Levanter” in 2019. They said, “It’s bittersweet. It still doesn’t seem real that it’s over. We will also be showcasing various aspects of Stray Kids in 2020, so look forward to it. “

The complete pictogram of Hyunjin and Felix with @ star1 can be seen in the February issue of the magazine.

