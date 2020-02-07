I-57 crash: Camesia Miller accused of involuntary manslaughter in a crash involving state personnel

A woman from Chicago is accused of unintentionally causing a crash with state personnel who killed her husband on Monday I-57 in the southern suburbs.

Camesia Miller, 46, is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Sindi Miller, the Illinois police said in a statement.

Sindi Miller, 29, drove north around 2.30 a.m. on Interstate 57 near 138th Street in a Nissan for a trooper when she “lost” control of her vehicle, police said. The vehicle of the trooper hit the Nissan before both hit the left wall.

Sindi Miller was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead according to police and Cook County medical research agency. Autopsy results released Tuesday decided her death a murder.

State police said Camesia Miller was sitting in Nissan’s passenger seat, and her actions inadvertently “caused their involvement in a two-vehicle collision involving an Illinois State Police Trooper.”

Camesia Miller remains in custody in a hospital because of injuries sustained during the crash, police said. She will appear at a hearing after her release.