i-75-reopens-after-fatal-crash-in-sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 65-year-old man was struck and killed after he darted out in front of a semi-truck on Interstate 75 early Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident, which happened around 2: 45 a.m., shut down the southbound lanes for several hours between the Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Roads exits.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Gerald Nicolas of Sarasota was standing on the right shoulder of the interstate before he ran out in front of the semi and was hit. Nicolas died at the scene.

It’s unclear if charges are pending against the semi driver.

The roadway has since reopened.

