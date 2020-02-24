I-75 reopens after fatal crash in Sarasota

By
Nellie McDonald
-
i-75-reopens-after-fatal-crash-in-sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 65-year-old man was struck and killed after he darted out in front of a semi-truck on Interstate 75 early Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident, which happened around 2: 45 a.m., shut down the southbound lanes for several hours between the Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Roads exits.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Gerald Nicolas of Sarasota was standing on the right shoulder of the interstate before he ran out in front of the semi and was hit. Nicolas died at the scene.

It’s unclear if charges are pending against the semi driver.

The roadway has since reopened.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss