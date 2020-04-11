“I am always available,” PM Modi told Chief Ministers during Covid-19 meeting – News from India

Wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mask during a video conference with the chief ministers to discuss whether to extend the lock to check for the spread of coronaviruses, he assured them that he was open to suggestions.

“I am available 24×7. Any Chief Minister can talk to me and make proposals (on COVID-19) at any time. We should stand side by side,” Modi said.

Many other chief ministers also saw masks.

The pandemic has so far affected more than 7,400 people across India and killed 239 people.

This is the third time the PM has communicated with the CM via video conference. On Tuesday, he received feedback from the chief ministers on whether to extend the three-week jail, which should end on April 14.

Odisha and Punjab have already increased the toll on lockdowns by April 30, with many other states saying they want to extend the prison closure.

The government is trying to strike a balance between livelihoods and livelihoods, as the shutdown in India has made thousands of workers lose their jobs while medical infrastructure is under strain due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Ahead of the meeting, the West Bengal government decided to impose the complete closure of 10 hot and Covid-19 clusters from which positive cases were reported.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram urged the chief ministers to demand the transfer of cash to the families of the poor who are hard hit by the prison network.

