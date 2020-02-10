I am announcing the Australian tour in July 2020

The Detroit Metalcore band I Prevail has announced their biggest ever Australia tour.

The band unveiled last night’s dates (February 9th) and will perform five major dates across the country this July to support their second studio album, “Trauma,” which was released in March 2019.

The band is fresh from two Grammy nominations at the 2020 ceremony, including Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album.

Watch I Prevail’s video for “Bow Down”:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2EjeMx4bSg (/ embed)

Together with their compatriots, Motionless In White, they are also touring for a release in 2019 – their fifth album, “Disguise”.

The bill is rounded off by the Melbourne-via-Wagga-Wagga band Windwaker, which just performed at the 2020 Unify Gathering and toured their second EP “Empire”.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale this Friday (February 14th) at 9 a.m. via Destroy All Lines.

I outweigh 2020 Australian tour

Fremantle, Metropolis (July 6)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theater (8)

Melbourne, Forum Theater (9)

Sydney, Big Top Luna Park (10)

Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall (12)