I am convinced that Harry Styles from the set of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf ‘

Other than that, I really don’t have much to say Harry Styles is a shipwrecked little boy named Jimmy from the 1969 show, H. R. Pufnstuf. I just refuse to hear anything else.

We do not need to discuss how this discovery was made. We don’t have to go into the summary of the show. We just have to look deep into Jimmy’s eyes and acknowledge that this is without a doubt Harry Styles.

This isn’t even one of those lookalike scenarios where we politely laugh at how similar they look and then move on to our days. No, this is not a doppelganger. This is Harry Styles, who managed to travel back in time from the H. R. Pufnstuf Paramount Studios set in 1969 to the season 7 X Factor UK auditions in 2010.

Just look at his face …

Hello Harry. You are harry

… and tell me something else.

Jimmy, is that you?

I just don’t remember what to believe …

… And yes, I will be wide awake tonight, consumed by the fact that they are the same person.

Sleep paralysis, but it’s just pictures of Jimmy / Harry that alternate on a 4-hour loop (if that’s their real name). We’re asking for answers, Jarry.

Anyway, Stream Fine Line. It claps. Harry, call me.

Image:

YouTube / Harry Styles, H. R. Pufnstuf / NBC