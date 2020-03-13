“I am free today,” says Farooq Abdullah after being released for 7 months – News from India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah left his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after being detained after the Central Government abolished Article 370. “I am free, I am free,” he said. as he addressed the media gathered outside his house.

Abdullah was arrested in August last year after the Center deprived Jammu and Kashmir of special status and split it into two union territories.

“I am grateful to the people of the state and the country who spoke for my freedom. I would like to thank everyone and every individual who has prayed for my freedom, ”said 82-year-old Abdullah.

“This freedom will only be complete when all other detained leaders are released – including former Chief Minister Mufti Mehboob and Omar Abdullah,” he added. “I hope that the Government of India will take action soon to release everything.”

Abdullah also said that he would not make any political statements by the time all the leaders were released.

The NC chief has been released after the Jammu and Kashmir administrations on Friday repealed a strict Public Safety Act (PSA) against him with immediate effect.

Abdullah has been under preventive detention since August 5 last year, the day the Center lifted special status for Jammu and Kashmir. He was the first Chief Minister to be opposed by the PSA. The strict law was reached on September 15, just hours before the Supreme Court was due to hear a plea from MDMK Vaik leader who claimed that Abdullah had been detained illegally.

The decision to release the National Conference patrons came hours before the end of the three-month period Friday at midnight.

Immediately after his release, the National Conference issued a statement welcoming the decision and also called on the Union Territory Administration to release other political leaders, including the party’s vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

