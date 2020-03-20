‘I am jumping for joy proper now!!’

As entirely envisioned, the Atlanta Falcons’ shock signing of previous UGA star Todd Gurley went over quite very well with Bulldogs enthusiasts.

1 of the first to praise the transfer was Mark Richt, who was Gurley’s mentor at Georgia:

If I am a Falcons fan or a Georgia fan I am leaping for joy proper now!! Welcome back Todd Gurley!

— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) March 20, 2020

From pointed out Bulldogs die-challenging supporter Ric Aptitude, the retired experienced wrestling star:

Congratulations To The Wonderful @TG3II! Welcome House! WOOOOO! @AtlantaFalcons

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 20, 2020

Previous UGA quarterback D.J. Shockley, who also played for the Falcons:

One more dawg in the creating I appreciate it https://t.co/1QZmuV5rIw

— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) March 20, 2020

Here’s Dell McGee, who was hired as UGA’s managing backs mentor right after Gurley experienced still left for the NFL:

Welcome back to the terrific state of Georgia, @TG3II 🍑 The @AtlantaFalcons acquired a #DGD#RBU #DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/qpkyMJdr7R

— Dell McGee (@DellMcGee) March 20, 2020

Gurley’s offer with the Falcons is for a single yr at $5 million, per many studies. Some NFL experts could imagine that’s also considerably funds for a 25-yr-aged functioning back who has been hindered by a knee damage more than the previous two seasons. However, the Falcons will probably see a surge in local desire and ticket revenue from UGA enthusiasts

Most importantly, Gurley’s Falcons jersey should really also market extremely effectively, as you can see underneath (Note: You may possibly want to keep off on obtaining that Gurley jersey till After the crew reveals it is new uniform layout subsequent month).

I have in no way owned a football jersey.

I am about to very own an Atlanta Falcons throwback Todd Gurley jersey.

— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) March 20, 2020

On all the things I’m obtaining a Todd Gurley Jersey @1Banders #RiseUp

— IG:prince_atlanta (@LovettDevante) March 20, 2020

I’m so joyful to see @TG3II in a falcons jersey😭 I’m purchasing his as quickly as they release it. https://t.co/WfY9JaouLP

— KingSRD (@mvpmedley4) March 20, 2020