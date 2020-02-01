“I am not a virus”: France ‘s Asian community is pushing for xenophobia | Life

The artist agent Sun-Lay Tan is in Paris after an interview with Reuters on January 31, 2020. – Reuters pic

PARIS, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Pascal Corlier’s Vietnamese restaurant is no longer in operation in a neighborhood in the southeast of Paris known as a focal point for Asian cuisine.

According to Corlier, whose Vietnamese father-in-law runs the kitchen and serves traditional dishes such as pho soup, some nervous customers have started asking waiters whether they are Chinese. Others just stay away.

“There is a kind of unsubstantiated psychosis in the Asian community and in Asian cuisine,” said the restaurateur, adding that his earnings in the first weeks of 2020 fell 40 percent year over year.

The virus outbreak that started in central China’s Wuhan city has infected over 9,800 people – mainly in China, but with around 130 cases in 24 countries and regions outside mainland China, including six cases in France. It has killed 213 people in China and triggered a wave of travel restrictions and other efforts to stop the spread both inside China and abroad.

In addition to Chinese nationals, France’s large Asian community includes many people of Cambodian and Laotian descent, as well as one of the largest contingents of Vietnamese overseas – a legacy of France’s former colonial presence in Southeast Asia.

Asians in France created a Twitter hashtag #Jenesuispasunvirus (“I’m not a virus”) this week to report abuse. According to Laetitia Chhiv, who runs an association for young people of Chinese descent, racist incidents, accidents and irregularities have been reported by the school playground in supermarkets.

“We had a student of Chinese origin in Strasbourg who was shouted at by a woman who told him not to touch the avocados she wanted to buy,” said Chhiv. “That was after asking him where he came from and if he had the virus.”

Concerns about the virus are spreading in other ways in Paris. High-end stores that rely on Chinese tour groups hurt when the flow of visitors dries up. At some retailers, employees said French customers stayed away, partly for fear of mingling with Asian customers.

“Racism against Asians spreads even faster than the virus,” said Sun-Lay Tan, who works in the art world and is from France and from China and Cambodia.

“I was on the way to work on the subway and the person next to me pushed a few inches in front of him and put his scarf over his mouth. I was shocked.”

Restaurant owner Pascal Corlier poses in his Comme au Vietnam restaurant in Paris, France, on January 31, 2020. – Reuters picture

Corlier, the restaurant owner whose wife is from Vietnam, said that even his children felt stigmatized and saw people covering their faces.

A Chinese teacher at a prestigious Parisian high school wrote to her parents this week to explain that she hadn’t traveled to China in years, Reuters said by email.

“People panic so it’s difficult to mislead them,” said Corlier. “But they have to step back … and look at the facts.” – Reuters