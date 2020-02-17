[i-am-not-alright-with-this-trailer-starring-sophia-lillis]

I Am Not Ok With This trailer starring Sophia Lillis

Netflix has introduced the formal trailer for their forthcoming series adaptation of I Am Not Ok With This, that includes IT alum Sophia Lillis as she discounts with the difficulties of growing up whilst also hoping to determine out how to command her newfound ability. Based on Charles Forsman’s super coming-of-age graphic novel of the exact same name, the series will be building its debut on Wednesday, February 26. Check out the online video in the participant beneath!

Similar: Moxie: Amy Poehler to Immediate Netflix’s New Coming-of-Age Film

I Am Not Ok With This is an irreverent origin tale that follows a teenage lady named Sydney, who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of substantial college, all while dealing with the complexities of her household, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just starting to awaken deep inside her. Sydney is described as an uncomfortable and wise woman with a dry, witty, sardonic perception of humor. Nevertheless Sydney sights herself as painfully ordinary, she is far from it, as she discovers she has telekinetic powers which may possibly verify to be problematic.

Choose up a duplicate of the guide here!

The sequence adaptation stars Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects) as Sydney and Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Stanley Barber. Lillis and Oleff just lately starred in It: Chapter two which premiered last year in September. The series will also feature Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes) as Maggie, Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) as Dina, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Slipping Drinking water) as Liam, and Richard Ellis as Brad Lewis.

Connected: Dash & Lily: Shawn Levy, Nick Jonas Adapting YA Guide Collection for Netflix

I Am Not All right With This is created by Jonathan Entwistle (The Stop of the Fing Earth) who also serves as a producer together with Stranger Factors executive producers Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry.

﻿” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”data:image/gifbase64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7″>