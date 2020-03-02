‘i-am-not-your-best-mexican-daughter’-affirms-expertise-of-a-rising-steppenwolf-star

A casket stands upright at 1 close of the phase for “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” the Steppenwolf for Younger Older people adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s YA novel. It’s intermittently occupied by the actor who performs Olga, the deceased older sister of teenage protagonist Julia. But even when empty, the casket continues to be in location Olga’s demise appears like it could possibly appear to define Julia’s life.

Sánchez, a native of Cicero and a school member in the Latin American and Latino Experiments Office at DePaul College, established her 2017 novel in Chicago. Julia is 15 years previous when Olga, seven yrs her senior, is hit by a automobile and killed. Olga, we intuit, was the “perfect” Mexican daughter — dwelling at household, attending local community faculty and functioning to support help the family. Julia, who goals of attending a prestigious faculty and getting a author, feels like a black sheep, battling to relate to her grieving mother and distant father.

The novel (which continues to be in the top 10 on the New York Times’ younger-adult very best sellers checklist much more than two yrs following its publication) is a organic healthy for Steppenwolf’s teen sequence as a Chicago-established coming-of-age story, it feels like a non secular successor to Sandra Cisneros’ “The Household on Mango Street,” which attained a Steppenwolf for Young Grownups adaptation a 10 years back, penned by playwright Tanya Saracho.

For “Perfect Mexican Daughter,” the adapter is Isaac Gómez, a rising community expertise with his have sturdy perspective on Mexican familial anticipations. (Gómez’s “The Leopard Play, or unhappy tracks for shed boys,” a deeply own get the job done about sexuality and Latino masculinity, is enjoying at Edgewater’s Steep Theatre by way of March 14.)

Gómez retains the novel’s 1st-man or woman place of see, enabling Julia (Karen Rodriguez) to narrate her personal story as she performs by her own grief whilst also dealing with school, school purposes and her first boyfriend. Julia often measures outside the house of her present second, even in the center of her 1st kiss with Connor (Harrison Weger), to dish with the viewers. In one particular second that may really feel common to followers of the Television series “Fleabag,” Connor even calls Julia out on this dissociation, which she chalks up to her writerly tendencies — she’s always observing herself, crafting her very own tale as she goes.

Sánchez and Gómez adeptly capture the sense of twin identity that quite a few initial-technology young children of immigrants can experience. Julia is Chicago born and elevated, but Connor — a well-off white boy from Evanston — however needs to know on their initially meeting wherever she’s “from from” (a query that elicited groans from teenagers in the viewers at Saturday’s opening overall performance). And Mr. Ingman (Peter Moore), who Julia describes as “the only white teacher I like,” encourages her to create a faculty application essay about her experience as a little one of undocumented immigrants, without having providing imagined to how that may possibly endanger her dad and mom.

Julia’s dad and mom are extra about sketched. Apá (Eddie Martinez) stays a quiet cipher for most of the play, when Amá (Charín Alvarez) arrives throughout as downright cruel, comparing Julia unfavorably to her sister, slicing her off from her buddies, and eventually ripping her journal to shreds. It is possible that we’re intended to be viewing Amá by way of the lens of Julia’s angsty POV, but she reads as unapologetically vicious. A revelation from Julia’s grandmother late in the engage in, although explicitly supposed to explain why her mother is so severe, does not stay up to its billing.

That exchange, aspect of a whirlwind trip to Mexico that comes and goes in the span of about 5 minutes, is a a single of a lot of subplots that rush past us in the training course of Gómez’s 90-moment script. “Perfect Mexican Daughter” can sense a little bit meandering at moments, with beats about Julia’s attempts to uncover her dead sister’s strategies offered the exact excess weight as superior-faculty spats. Julia’s buddies Lorena (Leslie Sophia Perez) and Juanga (Robert Quintanilla) are specified especially brief shrift.

But the participate in in the long run succeeds on the energy of Rodriguez’s general performance. 1 of the new technology of Steppenwolf ensemble members and a repeated muse for Gómez, Rodriguez is remarkably profitable as she will take us into her self-assurance, demonstrating the layers of hurt and hope underneath what could conveniently be an off-puttingly petulant character. Julia may possibly not be excellent, but Rodriguez will make her really worth rooting for.

Kris Vire is a Chicago freelance author.