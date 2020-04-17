Right now I should be in Liverpool, walking around the magnificent park with thousands of other Pokémon Go-Years, but instead I am in my kitchen.

It’s a relatively decent sized kitchen – that’s according to John Linneman of Digital Foundry, who peaked when he compared the setup to housework yesterday. But, as free as it is, it’s not designed to play Pokémon GO. And the main one is that Pokémon Go is not designed for that.

And yet here we are. I’m not in Liverpool and neither are the thousands of other fans with tickets. And neither of us is likely to be in the near future. So while Liverpool Safari Zone of Pokémon Go – like all developer Niantic’s physical events – has been postponed rather than canceled, a bonus remote-only version has been given to ticket holders to keep us fit until our perfect day in Merseyside.

It’s important to realize this is a bit of a bonus, because there is no way to live up to it. As sizeable as John thinks my kitchen is, the celebration of these events is not in a place to be in-person, where you meet with peers around the world. I plan to travel with me and play with friends, have a weekend and change that up a bit on the road. Well, at least we don’t have to work out petrol money.

My kitchen

Instead, anyone with a ticket can log in to their previously allotted hours and get the event’s rare Pokémon spawn wherever it goes, giving you plenty of balls to keep playing. Generally, all important shiny versions of Pokémon are readily available at generous rates for the event, including New Zealand’s Exclusive Relic, Event Exclusive Announces, and new Pikachu wearing safari hats.

As you might expect, playing from home, it has been slow. I don’t have a garden. I have a Pokéstop in the category, though really the game’s supercharged lockdown-era emergence has done most of the work for me. I’ve been dragging it around for less than an hour if I’m moving around, but I’ve chosen at least one of each featured species.

It’s not perfect. There was a bit of confusion as to the time of the incident, which suddenly showed up after an hour, as shown on people’s tickets, but it seems like the savings on the day of the Niantic calculation were wrong. (People on Saturdays and Sundays, you start the entry at 7am or midnight for everyone.) And Nintic is also forced to cancel the event clash on Sunday as it is working to give everyone something to play in this game.

As always, my favorite part of this program is interacting with others who are playing with me, even in a different way than usual. All day I had a look at my phone and another chat window I opened with friends I was planning to visit Liverpool. We’re all at home, clicking things and doing the same. We are enjoying each other by making Pokémon paws about the Beatles comparing what we caught. (Lucy in the Sky with Dialga? Auxiliary Garden?) We are making the best of it right now, which everyone else can do.

??? pic.twitter.com/75RyJgDoxV

– Tom Phillips (@tofillipsig) April 17, 2020

