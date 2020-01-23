Lizzo said in a new interview that her body is “not a trend”.

The star has become a figurehead for the movement of body positivity after speaking openly and confidently about her figure.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone she spoke briefly about her experience of hugging her own body and how she came to the center of her attention. “I resigned myself to body dysmorphism and developed,” she said.

“The body positive movement does the same. We grow together and it hurts more and more, but I’m just glad that I’m interested in something so organic and lively. “

She added that instead of being called “brave” when she talks about her body, she wants to be celebrated for her music. “I am so much more than that. Because I actually present it, I have a whole career,” she said. “It is not a trend.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo will be performing at the Grammys this weekend (January 26th). She is also nominated for eight awards at this year’s ceremony, including “Best New Artist”, “Album of the Year” for “Cuz I Love You” and “Song of the Year” for “Truth Hurts”.

Earlier this year, Lizzo announced that she would take a break from Twitter after being attacked by trolls. “Yes, I can’t do this shit anymore. Too many trolls. I’ll come back when I feel like it,” she said to her followers.