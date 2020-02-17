[i-am-the-manic-whale-announce-new-album]

Reading through dependent prog quartet I Am The Manic Whale have declared their most current album. The band will release Points Unseen on April 24. The album will be produced offered by using the band’s bandcamp web page while a vinyl edition will be unveiled as a result of Chris Topham’s Aircraft Groovy label (in colored vinyl for a constrained operate)

“Expect the surprising,” bassist and vocalist Michael Whitman tells Prog. “These songs aren’t about what you may well at 1st imagine. They are motivated by city myth, fantasy literature, ecology, movie star culture, a baby’s smile, a summer months afternoon at Grey’s Courtroom, interlocking block design toys and a British engineering marvel. What much more could you want?”

“We are delighted to be performing with Plane Groovy once again,” adds keyboard participant/vocalist John Murphy. “We’re quite very pleased of this album and knowing that it’ll be out there in these a good high quality 180 gram double vinyl variation is exceptionally fascinating. Vinyl is so visceral, so tactile and higher than all, so substantial that we’re even ready to consist of some reward songs on the fourth side a reside recording of Derelict, our 20 minute epic tune about an abandoned swimming pool, which we recorded just one night time at a theatre in Reading past calendar year. The evening of that exhibit, I listened to that Examining even has a swimming pool someplace, which manufactured participating in the track come to feel even much more poignant.”

Complete tracklisting is:

1. Billionaire



two. The Deplorable Globe



three. Into The Blue



four. Movie star



five. Smile



6. Establish It Up Yet again



seven. Halcyon Day



8. Valenta Scream

Pre-orders for the CD’s will be available on Monday 10 February and by means of Burning Lose for the vinyl.

“We’re also environment up some crowdfunding choices through bandcamp, so folks can assist us complete the album,” adds drummer Ben Hartley. “These contain booking us for a home concert, getting sheet new music and sticks I utilized for the duration of the recording approach, or obtaining a address song of your preference, which we will lovingly make for you.”