[‘i-appreciate-my-husband’:-buttigieg-responds-to-limbaugh-declaring-the-usa-is-not-prepared-for-a-gay-president]

WASHINGTON – Pete Buttigieg claimed Sunday he would not take “lectures on household values” from extended-time conservative radio host Hurry Limbaugh, who stated that Democrats and America aren’t ready for a homosexual president.

Limbaugh, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Donald Trump’s Point out of the Union speech, stated on his show that Democrats are afraid to elect Buttigieg.

“They are saying, Ok, how’s this going to seem, 37-year-old gay dude kissing his spouse on stage upcoming to ‘Mr. Man’ Donald Trump? What’s likely to come about there?” the conservative radio host claimed. “They acquired to be looking at that, and they have got to be indicating, that in spite of all the great development and regardless of all the wonderful wokeness, and despite all the great ground that is been coated, America’s however not prepared to elect a gay male kissing his partner on the debate stage president.”

Appearing on CNN, Buttigieg, 38, responded.

“Properly, I appreciate my partner. I’m faithful to my husband,” Buttigieg claimed. “On phase we usually just go for a hug. But I love him very substantially, and I’m not heading take lectures on loved ones values from the likes of Hurry Limbaugh.”

If Buttigieg received the Democratic nomination, he would be the 1st homosexual prospect to stand for a big social gathering in an election. He and his husband Chasten, a previous middle university trainer, have been married since 2018.

Buttigieg has had solid showings in the Democratic key so much, boasting early victory in the Iowa caucuses and hardly trailing behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., in the New Hampshire principal.

A lot of of Buttigieg’s Democratic opponents defended the previous South Bend Mayor following Limbaugh’s responses. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mas., tweeted that they were “hateful and offensive” while former Vice President Joe Biden termed them “aspect of the depravity of this administration.”

Trump has consistently reported he has no issue with Buttigieg’s sexual orientation and reported he thought he could vote for a gay president.

Buttigieg has strike the administration, primarily Vice President Mike Pence, over his stance on LGBTQ problems. Pence, the previous Indiana governor, for the duration of his tenure leading the point out signed into law a “religious freedom” monthly bill that critics claimed was a license to discriminate versus homosexual people today. But shortly after he signed the measure he also signed an amendment intended to make it very clear that corporations in the state could not discriminate based mostly on sexual orientation.

Touting his religion, Buttigieg stated previous yr, “If me currently being homosexual was a decision, it was a preference that was manufactured significantly, significantly higher than my fork out quality. And which is the matter I wish the Mike Pences of the globe would fully grasp. That if you received a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me — your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”