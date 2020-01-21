`` I called the cops '': the friendliness of the Internet for the manager after the bizarre complaint of a client

An employee of an American retail store who was harassed by a dissatisfied customer because of the sale of a toothbrush became a viral sensation, the partisans raising funds to send it on vacation.

Angry Target customer David Leavitt called the police after the store refused to sell him a new $ 100 (NZ $ 150) electric toothbrush for 1 cent after the price sticker was jammed.

Leavitt asserted that he was entitled to purchase the item at the listed price, although he made it clear that it was a display price.

Speaking to Twitter, Leavitt posted a photo of product and store manager Tori and complained about the treatment he was receiving.

“This manager of @target Tori does not honor the price of their articles under Massachusetts law.

“I just had to call the police because Target refused to sell me the toothbrush,” he wrote before explaining that he was going to bring Target to justice.

Leavitt, who describes himself on Twitter as an “award-winning multimedia reporter”, posted images of store manager Tori who refused to sell him the toothbrush for 1 cent.

But Leavitt’s post backfired with more than 30,000 people responding to his tweets, most criticizing him for wasting police time and abusing staff.

You literally wasted police time with this nonsense? “Replied one person.

“You are a pathetic little man. A tyrant, a liar,” said another.

One of them added, “So you’ve decided to shame a random target worker publicly because you’re crazy about a toothbrush.”

However, Leavitt attempted to defuse the situation by saying, “I did not call 911. I called the police business number and told them it was not an emergency and that they could take their time and explain the situation. “

He went on to explain that he had not been able to afford to go to the dentist for more than three years.

But a quick Twitter user revealed him as a liar, pulling out one of Leavitt’s tweets from two years ago that proved he was at the dentist.

Following Leavitt’s rant, social media users opened a GoFundme page to send #TargetTori on vacation.

Manager, “#Target Tori # thanked the American public for their support and generous donations. Photo / GoFundMe

“Send #TargetTori on vacation,” writes the siad page, writing that Leavitt “harassed this Target employee on an electric toothbrush, then lambasted her to 215,000 subscribers. Let’s send her on vacation.”

Over $ 30,000 has been raised to date.

Tori thanked the audience for their kindness and donations but has yet to decide where to go on vacation.

