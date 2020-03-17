‘I can purchase and offer you, you’re a slave’- Safety guard to assaulted black teen

Law enforcement are investigating claims of a racially aggravated assault on a teenage boy who functions for English Premier League club, Manchester United.

The boy, 19, identified as Kamari Nelson, is a staff members of Arc Hospitality, a business the stadium pays to deal with its cleaning providers.

He explained to the BBC and The Guardian that he was on his way to do the job when the stability guards for the team refused to enable him in. According to him, they frequently accosted him with racial slurs in advance of fracturing his eyes socket and bruising his ribs.

A human legal rights group, Young ones of Colour, in a statement reported that eight stability guards grabbed Nelson by the neck, punched him in the belly and threw him about, only halting when police officers arrived all around.

Reporting the case to the Greater Manchester Police, Nelson reported he was called “a slave” and punched in Sir Matt Busby way in advance of United’s Europa League fixture with Club Bruges.

He informed the BBC that throughout the argument one particular member of the safety workers explained to him: “I can get and promote you – you’re a slave”.

“That truly took me back and really angered me – how could someone just blatantly say that in 2020 in the culture we reside in nowadays?

“They appeared in my bag and all they observed was a bicycle lock and some product and probably a towel, and then they mentioned to me, ‘I’m amazed I’ve not identified a knife here’,” he reported.

Nelson reported a range of protection guards then attacked him – hitting, punching and kicking him – with one placing his hand close to his throat.

He reported law enforcement arrived at the scene and he noted what experienced occurred to him.

The Controlled Solutions Team, contracted to run security functions for Manchester United, denied the claims of Nelson stating in a statement that it believes it was a “totally false and fabricated account”.

Nelson told the Guardian that he was “shocked” at CSG’s denial and stated that the incident should really be investigated simply because “if this isn’t brought to the awareness of the law enforcement then the identical point will just take place again”.

Nelson was dealt with at Trafford Basic Clinic the next working day for bruises in the ribs, and swollen eye.

Prior to the incident, he was a ball boy for Manchester United and has also performed for the club’s youth development staff.