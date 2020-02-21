[‘I Can Think’ Of A single: Steve Scalise Shuts Down Tweet Asking For ‘Example of a Bernie Bro Staying Bad’]

Property Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) clapped back again at Minnesota Lawyer Common Keith Ellison (D-MN) Thursday around his tweet proclaiming he did not see any so-named Bernie Bros becoming rude, indicate or “bad.”

Scalise, who was shot by a supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), noted he could “think of an instance.”

A debate all-around whether or not or not Sanders supporters are more intense or harsh than those of other politicians has raged in the Democratic principal, and the Vermont senator defended his followers at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

“I have never ever seen @BernieSanders supporters becoming unusually signify or impolite,” Ellison tweeted soon after the debate Wednesday evening. “Can a person ship me an instance of a ‘Bernie Bro’ getting undesirable. Also, are we keeping all candidates liable for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting around to listen to.”

I have hardly ever noticed @BernieSanders supporters remaining unusually imply or rude. Can somebody ship me an instance of a “Bernie Bro” being undesirable. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the conduct of some of their supporters? Waiting around to hear. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 20, 2020

Scalise — who was shot in 2017 by Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson for the duration of apply for a Congressional baseball match — tweeted again, “I can assume of an example.: