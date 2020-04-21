“I can’t do this.” Harry parents forget school

Frustration increases as more families throughout the United States enter the second or third week of distance learning, and some overwhelmed parents say it will be their last.

Amid a flood of learning apps, video conferencing, and email challenges that continue as a pandemic home school, some frustrated exhausted parents choose to completely disconnect for the rest of their academic year. . Others are cramming all their children’s school jobs on weekends, or they are off work to help them with tasks equivalent to a week a day.

“We got it working in the first week. We put together a schedule. What we found is that it’s really, really hard to force a fake educational situation on that little child.” My son, Alexandra Nicholson, in a kindergarten outside Boston, said.

“I want him to watch a classic Godzilla movie and play in the garden, pretending to be a Jedi rather than understanding basic math.”

The stress is exacerbated only in families with multiple children of different grades, or when parents work long hours outside the home. In some cases, older siblings must monitor younger siblings during the day, leaving no time for school work.

“I think it’s under pressure, and I think it’s much more for some of our low-income families. It’s completely overwhelming,” says Friends of the Children’s best program. Rachel Pearl, the person in charge, said. A national non-profit organization based in Portland, Oregon that pairs paid mentors with at-risk children.

“Many of our families already feel they aren’t doing enough when they’re working hard, and they’re afraid they’ll fail.”

Parents across the United States are concerned that children are late, especially in low-income households. According to an AP poll in late March, 72% of households whose parents earn less than $ 50,000 annually are at least worried about school lag, compared to 56% of parents in high-income households . NORC Public Relations Research Center.

Nurse Megan Perone can’t even help her 8-year-old daughter study until she comes home to eat and clean up. Her husband works from home, but spends most of his week in the basement because his work is done primarily by phone. Therefore, the 2-year-old daughter directs the 2-year-old sister.

As a result, the family sought to squeeze the burden of weekly school life on weekends and for as little as two days. Last Saturday, Perone’s husband and daughter finished their science project at 10 pm.

“There’s no luxury of not working now. Some people aren’t working at all and they have the time to do this, but it’s not an option for us,” Pennsylvania. Said Perone, who lives in Ebensburg.

Children with older children may do better, but parents need to track the timing of video chats with teachers and make sure all assignments are complete.

44-year-old Sarakar Panty, mother of two junior high school students in Roanoke, Virginia, said reality had begun last week when spring break ended and home study began.

“I wanted to be in the position of a fetus and want to hide,” says Carpanty, a professor of wildlife biology at the Virginia Tech, where his students are also teaching online.

Her 12 and 13 year old boys are independent but still need guidance to guide new technologies. Their class includes recorded videos from teachers, online quizzes, and occasionally interactive zoom calls.

“When this all started, we all said,” Thank you, the children of God are unaffected, “she said, referring to the coronavirus itself. “But we have to be honest, kids aren’t okay.”

Many school districts emphasize to parents that the learning curve is steep, and some teachers try to avoid daily deadlines, instead of allowing students to go at their own pace.

Susan Binder, a high school teacher in California, said the technology could be frustrating and imperfect. Many of the apps elementary schools have to rely on, such as seesaw, epic, and IXL, are intended only as a tool to enhance classroom learning and share student work with parents. It was.

“It’s a very crude bandage that we’re injured with, and we’re doing our best to do it,” Binder said using her Zoom and Google classrooms at El Cerrito High School near San Francisco. He teaches economics, AP history, and government.

“In the video, you can’t see the mess by looking at the child’s face. Teachers can do it,” she said.

She is worried that this generation of students will suffer academically, socially, and emotionally.

Parents and schools face similar challenges around the world. In Italy, the first epicenter of the virus in Europe, schools sought to increase their success rate with online learning. In the devastated region of northern Italy, many schools spent weeks unassigned. One parent said his high school daughter spent two months without teaching math.

Karairig, three mothers in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania, finally broke down one day last week.

Her fourth grade son had all six English assignments at the end of the day. Her sophomore daughter needed to make a dictionary-supported table using only printer paper, cardboard, and duct tape. When she moved to a new job while working from home, she could barely track their quotas, email accounts from four different schools, 12 Google Livestreams, and her own worries.

“I felt like a failure. She said,” I just can’t do this. ”

She posted a message to a private parent teacher organization group on Facebook: “Is anyone struggling to keep up with all this?”

“My entire Facebook feed is just a picture of a happy and organized family and I’m sitting and teaching together at a kitchen table so it doesn’t matter to me.” The post is soon over 70. She said she received a reply from most of them, and she received a call from the principal of the slightly frustrated school. Within a few days, the school district instructed teachers not to assign daily deadline jobs.

Irig believes she ruffled some feathers, but she doesn’t regret it.

“It’s a terrible situation and we are all trying to adapt and survive.”

Associated Press correspondents, Nicole Winfield of Rome, Colleen Barry of Milan, and Jamie Keeten of Geneva contributed to this report.

