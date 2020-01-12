I can’t stop thinking about this man running with his parrots

Loading...

In today’s edition of “Things Found On The Internet, which will remain with me for many years to come”, a video of a man doing a light, unobtrusive and fast-paced sprint with his pet parrots went viral.

user @johannperezz tweeted the video about the Birdman 2.0 weekend, which has since garnered over 400,000 likes, along with the heading “Thinking about him <3".

think of him <3 pic.twitter.com/lFYMFnHaTa

– johann (@ johannperezz) January 10, 2020

I mean, seriously, he runs thoroughbred.

Man said

????

???????? ‍♂️ ????

????

– 0% ???? (@ underworld3k) January 11, 2020

It looks like the California man’s daily care for parrots had already generated a lot of fans when other Twitter users started posting their own images of Birdman 2.0, which appears to be called Kenneth.

This is my doctor brother ???? I know him, his name is Kenneth, so call Kenneth because he has the worst birds in town.

– Keyrsten Campos (@keyrstenann) January 11, 2020

Ayyyy, I know him. He is always close to my apartment complex ???? pic.twitter.com/JXEIW6cyrE

– (???????? – ??????????? – ????????) ???? (@_Nikylia) January 11, 2020

In response to those who were concerned about Kenneth’s parrot ritual, @johannperezz assured them that “the birder takes good care of the birds!”

He continued: “I lived in this city and he was known to be very kind to them :)”

Thank you Kenneth for affirming my love for the Internet.

Image:

Twitter / @johannperezz

