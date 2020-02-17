[‘i-could-see-philippe-coutinho-slotting-in-perfectly-at-chelsea’,-statements-former-liverpool-player-jason-mcateer]

Philippe Coutinho must not return to Liverpool, in accordance to previous Purple Jason McAteer.

The Brazilian left Anfield to be a part of LaLiga giants Barcelona in January 2018 for a fee of £142million.

Getty Images – Getty Items haven’t labored out for Coutinho at Barca and he’s at this time on bank loan at Bayern Munich

It was a go Coutinho pushed for vastly, even so, he’s failed to are living up to his anticipations considering that likely to Catalonia.

He has been sent on mortgage to Bayern Munich and has improved this period, but Coutinho’s foreseeable future at Barca is in big doubt.

There are rumours he could return to Merseyside, although Coutinho himself has suggested that isn’t heading to transpire.

McAteer also believes Coutinho likely again to Liverpool wouldn’t be suitable.

Speaking to the Racing Post, McAteer mentioned: “Coutinho served a purpose at Liverpool and was a excellent player for a period of time – but that time has absent. Promoting him was a fantastic piece of business enterprise for the club.

“He would even now grace the prime golf equipment in Europe, as he’s confirmed at Bayern Munich exactly where he’s done all right – but he demands to be the centre of interest. That wasn’t the scenario at Liverpool and definitely was not the scenario at Barcelona.”

McAteer went on to say Coutinho need to look at going to Liverpool’s Leading League rivals Chelsea alternatively, as he’d do well in the no.10 job at Stamford Bridge.

He included: “I could see Philippe Coutinho slotting in properly at Chelsea, the place Frank Lampard is undertaking unbelievable factors attempting to reboot the club utilizing a ton of youthful talent bedding in alongside some professional stars.

“Coutinho would come to feel seriously relaxed in the quantity ten job at Stamford Bridge with the security of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho and an array of younger frontmen around him who would prosper functioning off him.”