“I definitely don’t want to touch your face.” Local woman dispels myths about blindness in local play

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – If you see her on stage, you probably suspect that Kelsi Hansen’s character is blind. She goes up the stairs and leads her way by touch until she reaches a landing.

You would be right because Hansen’s character is blind. Performers in the Waterloo Community Playhouse rendering of “Wait until it gets dark”Hansen plays the main character of Susan, a 1960s play made famous by Audrey Hepburn.

“I

actually think this piece is very accurate for Susan because she is

I was blind for a year and a half, ”said Hansen.

in the

On the show, Susan gets used to life as a blind woman before things

get complicated when 3 murderous scammers enter the picture.

Greg

Holt has staged a number of plays, but never before.

“You

You don’t have to worry about the audience playing along

Good job of being blind? ‘Because it has this authenticity

“said Holt.

Hansen

don’t act when she is blind.

At the

At age 12, she lost her eyesight after being diagnosed with cancer.

A secondary brain tumor almost completely pressed her optic nerve

blinded her. Hansen says she can see some light.

“There is

many misunderstandings about blindness, environment

Disabilities in general, ”said Hansen.

one

Misunderstandings include how a blind person recognizes someone.

“I

I don’t know a blind person who wants to touch your face. me definitely

I don’t want to touch your face, ”said Hansen and laughed at that

thought.

Hansen

wrote a special insert for the show’s playbill to disperse it

some myths.

“There is

many things that you don’t think about in a seeing actor like them

knows where the edge of the stage is, ”said Holt.

The

The stage floor is interspersed with various modifications to make it possible for Hansen

know where she is by the tactile touch of her feet. things like

Carpet runners run along the front of the stage, tiles let them know

It is located in the kitchen area of ​​the set and is informed about a rubber lip

where there is a ledge.

Despite

These accommodations, says Hansen, are not fragile.

“People

I think I’m made of glass. Like, oh, don’t run into it. ‘And if it does,

It’s probably my fault, to be honest, ”said Hansen. She noticed that too

There are different parts of the show that show that it is not fragile.

she

says her favorite part of the show is the end when Susan uses it

Attacking blindness by simply waiting until dark.

The

The director says working with Hansen has allowed the cast to be very good

precise in their actions and taught them to be more empathetic.

Hansen said she looks forward to doing more shows in the area, however

plans a break to spend some time with her son.

The show opens Friday, January 24th and runs until February 2nd at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by phone at the box office at 319-291-4494.