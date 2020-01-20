“I definitely don’t want to touch your face.” Local woman dispels myths about blindness in local play

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – If you see her on stage, you probably suspect that Kelsi Hansen’s character is blind. She goes up the stairs and leads her way by touch until she reaches a landing.
You would be right because Hansen’s character is blind. Performers in the Waterloo Community Playhouse rendering of “Wait until it gets dark”Hansen plays the main character of Susan, a 1960s play made famous by Audrey Hepburn.
“I
actually think this piece is very accurate for Susan because she is
I was blind for a year and a half, ”said Hansen.
in the
On the show, Susan gets used to life as a blind woman before things
get complicated when 3 murderous scammers enter the picture.
Greg
Holt has staged a number of plays, but never before.
“You
You don’t have to worry about the audience playing along
Good job of being blind? ‘Because it has this authenticity
“said Holt.
Hansen
don’t act when she is blind.
At the
At age 12, she lost her eyesight after being diagnosed with cancer.
A secondary brain tumor almost completely pressed her optic nerve
blinded her. Hansen says she can see some light.
“There is
many misunderstandings about blindness, environment
Disabilities in general, ”said Hansen.
one
Misunderstandings include how a blind person recognizes someone.
“I
I don’t know a blind person who wants to touch your face. me definitely
I don’t want to touch your face, ”said Hansen and laughed at that
thought.
Hansen
wrote a special insert for the show’s playbill to disperse it
some myths.
“There is
many things that you don’t think about in a seeing actor like them
knows where the edge of the stage is, ”said Holt.
The
The stage floor is interspersed with various modifications to make it possible for Hansen
know where she is by the tactile touch of her feet. things like
Carpet runners run along the front of the stage, tiles let them know
It is located in the kitchen area of the set and is informed about a rubber lip
where there is a ledge.
Despite
These accommodations, says Hansen, are not fragile.
“People
I think I’m made of glass. Like, oh, don’t run into it. ‘And if it does,
It’s probably my fault, to be honest, ”said Hansen. She noticed that too
There are different parts of the show that show that it is not fragile.
she
says her favorite part of the show is the end when Susan uses it
Attacking blindness by simply waiting until dark.
The
The director says working with Hansen has allowed the cast to be very good
precise in their actions and taught them to be more empathetic.
Hansen said she looks forward to doing more shows in the area, however
plans a break to spend some time with her son.
The show opens Friday, January 24th and runs until February 2nd at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by phone at the box office at 319-291-4494.