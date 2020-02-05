“I did not have to protest silently”

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, multi-hyphen Jay-Z angered Wendy Williams, exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the rest of the free world when he and Beyoncé decided to sit down during the National Super Bowl anthem.

While MAGA Twitter roasted the Lord of the Roc Nation for what he supposed to be the last protest of treason, those of us who adhere to the one drop rule had one question in particular: isn’t it the same nigga who said he was on his knees? “

Perhaps keen to clear up the confusion, the 50-year-old music tycoon has chosen his newly unveiled lecture series at Columbia University as the perfect opportunity to remind us once again that he is not a businessman is a business, man.

Tuesday night, as Billboard reports, rapper “I Just Wanna Love U” had dirt on his shoulder and admitted he could have 99 problems, but a protest of the national anthem is not one because he never protested in the first place.

“It wasn’t. Sorry,” he admitted. “It really wasn’t. (…) It was not at all premeditated. “

You really thought that the same guy who said to the NFL, “You need me, I don’t need you” then turned around and became the black boyfriend of the league was about Fuck the day with his billion dollar boo?

And I’m not talking about Beyoncé.

“So we get there and we immediately switch to artist mode,” he continued. “So I’m watching the show.” Did our microphone start? Was it too low to start? “(…)” Are there too many speakers on the floor? “( …) So, all this time, we sit there and we talk about the performance. And right after that, Demi (Lovato) comes out, and we talk about her beauty and her sound, and what she goes through her life to be on stage and we are so proud of her. “

He then expressed a reasonable doubt as to whether Blue Ivy would have been in protest anyway.

“We wouldn’t do that to Blue and put her in that position,” said Jay. “If someone knew Blue (…) if we told him we were going to do something like this, you would have seen him pat me a hundred times. She’s the kid who gets into the car and closes the door and says, “Are we there yet, Dad?” So she said, “What time? Do we do it »»

But in what has become normal for the course at this point, Jay insisted that by assembling a star list for the Super Bowl Halftime Show via his entertainment agency, Roc Nation, in addition to creating an Inspire Change ad starring Botham Jean who his company helped produce – that yes, he went on his knees, but not beyond collecting a check for his cause.

“We were making the biggest and strongest protest of all,” said Jay. “Given the context, I didn’t have to protest silently.”

Which brings me back to what I wrote last summer when his NFL deal was first announced:

Overall, with his vague answers, politically correct and questionable motives in light of his flip-flops during Colin Kaepernick’s exile, Jay-Z hasn’t done a great job at differentiating himself from the skills of company that we have historically castigated as a community.

I said what I said.

